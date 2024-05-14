Parkridge Tennessee hospital taps new CEO

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has tapped Caroline Burris as CEO for its Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Burris served as COO and ethics and compliance officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, according to a Parkridge Health System May 13 news release shared with Becker's.

She also previously served as associate administrator and co-ethics and compliance officer for TriStar Summit Medical Center, also part of HCA Healthcare, in Nashville.