New York hospital names president of medical staff

Claudia Felberg, MD, has been elected president of the medical staff at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital.

Dr. Felberg — a board-certified internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care physician — previously served as vice president of medical staff, according to a Jan. 25 news release shared with Becker's. She is also the medical director of Scarsdale (N.Y.) Medical Group and chief of pulmonology at the hospital.

She makes history as the first woman to hold the position, and her term will last through the end of 2025.

White Plains Hospital is a member of the New York City-based Montefiore Health System.