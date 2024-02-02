Dignity Health hospital names medical staff president

Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.) has named Betty Daniels, MD, to serve a two-year term as medical staff president.

The term began at the start of the year and will run through December 2025, according to a Feb. 2 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Daniels, an obstetrician and gynecologist, has spent more than 40 years in healthcare. She has served as an OB-GYN at Community Hospital and Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical center since 1986, and has held a range of medical leadership roles.

As medical staff president, Dr. Daniels will be responsible for enforcing bylaws, rules and regulations for medical staff, as well as representing the medical staff on the hospital's board.

Community Hospital of San Bernardino is a 347-bed acute care community hospital. Dignity Health is based in San Francisco and is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., operating 41 hospitals.