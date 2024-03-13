New York system shuffles HR leadership

North Shore University Hospital, a 756-bed facility in Manhasset, N.Y., has named Anwau Huffman associate executive director of human resources.

Mr. Huffman has served the hospital's parent company, New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, for 12 years, according to a March 13 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he was vice president of human resources at Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital.

He succeeds Donna Cice, who held the role for six years at North Shore University Hospital and Northwell's Central region. She was recently promoted to oversee the system's business leader services and has been named its vice president and enterprise HR officer.