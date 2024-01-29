Texas Children's names chief physicians at new hospital

Texas Children's has named five physician leaders to serve at its new campus in North Austin, which is slated to open in February.

Houston-based Texas Children's unveiled the new hospital's leadership team in a Jan. 25 news release. The appointments are:

Melanie Belt, MD. Chief OB-GYN officer

Edward Buchanan, MD. Chief surgical officer

Shellie Josephs, MD. Chief of radiology

Bryan Vartabedian, MD. Chief pediatric officer

LyTorre Vidaurri, MD. Chief of anesthesiology

Texas Children's Hospital North Austin is a $485 million facility for women and children that is slated to open in February. Read more about the new hospital here and the physician leadership team here.