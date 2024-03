Medical City Decatur (Texas) has named Lucy Hedari CFO.

Ms. Hedari took on the role March 1 after serving as interim president of finance for the hospital since December, according to a March 4 Medical City news release shared with Becker's.

She previously served as vice president of finance at Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) and Medical City Weatherford (Texas).

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.