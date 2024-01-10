BayCare names VP of applications

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health has named Breanda Goralski its vice president of applications.

Ms. Goralski had served as director of financial, administrative and revenue cycle applications since 2018, according to a Jan. 9 BayCare news release. She has been with the health system since 2003.

She will develop and maintain software applications and work with leaders and departments to provide clinical, financial and administrative operations support. She will also identify solutions for evolving patient care, business intelligence and research.