Vermont hospital names chief nursing officer

Jackie Ethier, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

She previously served as senior director of nursing services at the 61-bed community hospital, according to a May 15 news release sent to local news outlets.

Dr. Ethier started her healthcare career as a licensed practical nurse in 2002 and continued to advance her education. In 2023, she earned her DNP from the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Prior to joining Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, she served in a number of leadership positions at Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene, N.H., including as associate CNO.