Intermountain hospital names chief medical officer

Intermountain Health has named Elizabeth Withers, MD, chief medical officer of its Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colo. Her appointment became effective Feb. 5.

Dr. Wither started her medical career as an emergency medicine physician. She joined SCL Health, now Intermountain Health, in 2009 and previously served as chief of staff at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.

Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system based in Salt Lake City that operates 33 hospitals and clinics across six states. It merged with SCL Health in 2022.