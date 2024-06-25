RWJBarnabas names 3 regional leaders

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has named three executive leaders for its central and southern region, effective immediately, according to a June 25 news release.

Patrick Delaney will take on the role of senior vice president and COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick (N.J.). Since 2023, Mr. Delaney has served as chief administrative officer of RWJUH Somerset (N.J.). He also previously served in other roles at RWJUH Somerset, including COO, vice president of operations and administrative director of operations.

In his new role, Mr. Delaney will oversee all hospital operations including the Bristol Meyers Squibb Children's Hospital, The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, perioperative services, support services, transplant services, risk management, health equity, and plant operations and facilities.

Deidre Blaus was tapped as interim chief administrative officer for RWJUH Somerset. Prior to her new role, Ms. Blaus served as vice president of operations for RWJUH Somerset since 2023. She also served as the hospital's vice president of cancer services and business development, assistant vice president of cancer services and director of the Steeplechase Cancer Center.

In her new role, Ms. Blaus will lead administrative and operational functions for the hospital.

Lastly, Judy Lane, RN, was appointed senior vice president of operations for RWJBarnabas Health South Region.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Lane served as vice president of operations for RWJUH. She also previously served as assistant vice president for clinical operations, director of neurology services, director of the comprehensive stroke center and a bedside nurse for over 10 years, the release said.

In her new role, Ms. Lane will work with the health system's southern region leadership cabinet, which comprises hospital executive leaders, service line, medical group and medical staff office leaders, finance, strategy, business development to improve operational integration across the facilities in the southern region.

The ongoing central region integration work with RWJUH New Brunswick, Hamilton and Somerset facilities will also be supported by Ms. Lane.