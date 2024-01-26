ECU Health sees 4 leadership changes

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is continuing to evolve its leadership with new roles and responsibilities.

Brian Floyd, RN, president of ECU Health Medical Center and COO of ECU Health, will focus time solely on his COO responsibilities, overseeing the academic nonprofit health system's day-to-day operations and enterprise, according to a Jan. 25 ECU Health news release shared with Becker's.

Jay Briley, president of ECU Health Community Hospitals, will become president of ECU Health Medical Center. Mr. Briley will report to Mr. Floyd.

Van Smith, executive vice president of ECU Health Medical Center, will transition to president of ECU Health Community Hospitals, also reporting to Mr. Floyd.

Mr. Floyd, Mr. Briley and Mr. Smith's new positions will be effective Feb. 5.

Kim Crickmore, vice president of Greenville-based Maynard Children's Hospital, women's service lines and community health programs, is retiring Feb. 26. Tara Stroud, DNP, APRN, senior administrator of children's services at Maynard Children's Hospital, will transition into Ms. Crickmore's position upon her retirement.

ECU Health comprises nine hospitals and a physician group with more than 14,000 employees. It has over 1,100 academic and community providers across 185 primary and specialty clinics.