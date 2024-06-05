University Hospitals children's, women's facilities president to retire

Patti DePompei, RN, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children's and UH MacDonald Women's hospitals and the Rainbow Babies and Children's Foundation chair in leadership and innovation, has shared plans to retire Jan. 1.

The two Cleveland-based hospitals are part of Shaker Heights, Ohio-based University Hospitals.

Ms. DePompei has been with University Hospitals for more than 35 years and has helped grow the health system's infant, pediatric and young adult care through the UH Rainbow Babies and Children's brand, according to a University Hospitals statement shared with Becker's on June 5.

During her time as president of the two hospital's, Ms. DePompei helped guide the opening of University Hospitals' UH Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women and Children in Cleveland; launch the Angie Fowler Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Institute at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's hospital; open the Quentin and Elisabeth Alexander Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UH Rainbow; develop the dental SMILE suite, PRISM vision clinic, mobile OB imaging program, and Jeannette and Frank Zagara Pediatric Specialty Clinic; and open the Steve and Loree Potash Women and Newborn Center at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

"During her more than 35 years at University Hospitals, Patti has served as a steadfast champion for eliminating healthcare disparities, improving the quality of maternal and infant care, and expanding pediatric and maternal services throughout the region," the release said.





