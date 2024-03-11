Maryland health system names new chief health equity officer

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System named Tiffany Wiggins, MD, vice president and chief health equity officer in early March.

In her new role, Dr. Wiggins will oversee a people-centered, innovative portfolio, like data-driven initiatives to identify and address care delivery inequities.

She will also lead strategic planning for health equity across the health system and look into UMMS' use of race-based clinical care algorithms and support its efforts on a state level to advance health equity, according to a March 11 UMMS news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Wiggins previously served as a medical officer with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She also served as a maternal health adviser for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"I look forward to helping lead efforts to advance health equity in an environment of continued learning, growth, and innovation, and to supporting the organization's mission of delivering a 'better state of care' in pursuit of optimal health for all people," Dr. Wiggins said in the release.

UMMS is an academic private health system that partners with the Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Nursing, and University of Maryland, Baltimore. It comprises 11 hospitals, multiple University of Maryland Urgent Care centers, and over 150 other locations.