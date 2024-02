Susan Huang, MD, was named chief executive for the Providence Clinical Network, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

In her role, Dr. Huang will lead the network, which encompasses Providence's ambulatory operations with more than 10,000 providers, 30,000 caregivers and 1,000 clinics, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the health system.

She is a board-certified dermatologist and former chief medical officer of Providence's South Division.