Vanderbilt exec takes new role at Tufts

Jessica McAllister joined Tufts Medicine April 15 as vice president of clinical operations.

In her new role, she will support the anesthesiology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, surgery and urology departments at Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, according to an internal message shared with Becker's from Rachel Wasserstrom, chief administrative officer of the faculty practice at Tufts Medicine Professional Group.

Ms. McAllister joins Tufts Medical Center from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she served as chief business officer for its section of surgical sciences, comprising 18 surgical departments and divisions.

She also previously served jointly at Vanderbilt as director for the office of healthcare transformation and associate director of strategy for the Institute for Medicine and Population Health, according to Ms. Wasserstrom.