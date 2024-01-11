Holy Name hires 1st marketing chief

Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name has named its first chief marketing officer, NJBiz reported Jan. 11.

Suzanne Tammaro will be the health system's inaugural marketing chief after previously serving as vice president of marketing and communications at Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maimonides Health.

"Our growth and continued forward momentum as a leading healthcare provider includes the recruitment of high-profile talent," Holy Name President and CEO Mike Maron said in a Jan. 9 news release.

In the role, Ms. Tammaro will oversee digital integration, clinical service marketing, and branding. She has also been a marketing leader with Bedford, N.H.-based SolutionHealth, Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health, Boston-based Caritas Christi Health Care, and Brockton (Mass.) Hospital.