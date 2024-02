Jennifer Ambs has been named CFO of Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

Ms. Ambs will serve as the CFO of both Fish Memorial and the West Volusia market effective Feb. 25, according to a Feb. 5 news release from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

Ms. Ambs has a 15-year career with AdventHealth. She most recently served as vice president of AdventHealth Orlando and CFO of AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women, according to the release.