New York system appoints chief medical officer

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has promoted Pamela Murphy, MD, to the new position of chief medical officer.

The CMO roles at Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Harris, N.Y., have been consolidated into one systemwide position.

Dr. Murphy will oversee care provided at Garnet's three hospital campuses and all hospital-based outpatient departments, the health system said in a March 18 news release shared with Becker's. She will also continue her executive leadership responsibilities in case management and continue to serve as the hospitals' executive sponsor for the medical directors of pediatrics, trauma and acute surgery, psychiatry, neuroscience, critical care intensivist and hospitalist services.

Dr. Murphy, an emergency physician, joined Garnet Health in October 1993. She has a master's degree in healthcare administration from Mount Sinai Medical School in New York City.