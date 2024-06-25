NYC Health + Hospitals taps chief biopreparedness officer

NYC Health + Hospitals has appointed Syra Madad, DHSc, as its inaugural chief biopreparedness officer, the New York City-based system said June 25.

Dr. Madad will lead the system's special pathogens team in developing and implementing biopreparedness strategies to improve readiness against biological threats and infectious diseases. She will also create education and training programs for healthcare workers, and oversee all drills, exercises and simulations of biological emergencies to ensure proficiency in response protocols.

Dr. Madad previously served as senior director of the systemwide special pathogens program at NYC Health + Hospitals and as co-principal investigator of the system's Institute of Diseases and Disaster Management.



Learn more here.