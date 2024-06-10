WVU Medicine hospital taps CFO

Andrew Cass -

South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals has named Rachel Jones CFO, according to a June 7 post on her LinkedIn page. 

Ms. Jones previously served as CFO of Steward Health Care's Ohio and Pennsylvania market, according to her LinkedIn page. She served in that role from August 2021 to December 2023. 

Her previous experience also includes serving as CFO of Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Steward. She was also the CFO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital and vice president of finance for Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>