MetroHealth taps UF Health leader as chair of surgery

Marie Crandall, MD, has been named chair of the surgery department at MetroHealth System in Cleveland. She stepped into the role March 25.

Dr. Crandall joins the health system from UF Health in Gainesville, Fla. At the University of Florida College of Medicine, she was chief of the division of acute care surgery and associate professor for research, as well as program director of the general surgery residency. She also served as medical director of injury prevention at UF Health's TraumaOne Trauma Center.

Dr. Crandall has mentored hundreds of students, residents and faculty members, and sits on the editorial boards of the Annals of Surgery and Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.