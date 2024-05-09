Mount Carmel Health System names new president, CEO

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, named Tauana McDonald president and CEO, effective July 1. Ms. McDonald will succeed Lorraine Lutton who shared plans to retire last December.

Ms. McDonald will be the first African American woman to hold this role in central Ohio and the first to lead the health system, according to a May 9 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. McDonald served as president and COO of Mount Carmel Grove City (Ohio).

Mount Carmel Health System comprises four hospitals: Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel Grove City, Mount Carmel New Albany (Ohio), Westerville, Ohio-based Mount Carmel St. Ann's, and the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

The health system has more than 9,000 employees, 2,300 physicians, and 550 volunteers, according to the release.