Ohio health system CEO to retire

Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio, will retire in April 2024 after four years at the helm of the four-hospital system.

Ms. Lutton joined Mount Carmel, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, in April 2020. At that time, she replaced Mike Englehart, who had served as interim CEO for nine months. Ms. Lutton previously served as president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., for four years.

Trinity Health is launching a national search for Ms. Lutton's successor.

"We knew the system needed a special leader who could lead transformation and move the ministry forward," Ben Carter, Trinity Health's executive vice president and COO, said in the news release. "Lorraine was that leader and her work set a standard of excellence that will undoubtedly continue to guide the organization."

Mount Carmel includes 9,000 employees and 2,300 physicians. The system will soon have five hospitals, with construction in progress on its Mount Carmel Dublin (Ohio) Hospital, set to open in 2025.