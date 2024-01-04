Ascension hospital welcomes 2 leaders

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., has added two leaders to its executive team.

Thomas Cummins, MD, was appointed chief medical officer and Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was appointed assistant COO, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.



Most recently, Dr. Cummins served as division chief medical officer for Tyler-based UT Health East Texas. Dr. Hudgens most recently served as regional director of pharmacy having responsibility for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, McMinnville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, and Sparta, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands pharmacy departments.

Ascension Saint Thomas Ruthorford is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.