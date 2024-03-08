Ambulatory leader returns to VCU Health

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health appointed Jalana McCasland vice president of ambulatory services, effective April 14.

For the past nine years, Ms. McCasland served as vice president of physician practice management at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk. Prior to that, she spent almost a decade with VCU as vice president for ambulatory operations and executive director for regional outreach.

Josh Hammond, senior director of ambulatory operations for the Stony Point region, has been serving as interim vice president of ambulatory services for the past six months. He will move to associate vice president of ambulatory operations for VCU, reporting to Ms. McCasland.

In his new position, Mr. Hammond will lead the overall operation of all VCU and MCV Physician clinic-based services.