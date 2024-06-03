Children's National names AI chief

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital has created a new C-suite role: vice president and chief data and artificial intelligence officer.

Alda Mizaku, who previously served as vice president of analytics product management at St. Louis-based Mercy Health System, will helm the role, according to a June 3 news release from Children's National.

In this role, Ms. Mizaku will oversee the implementation of enterprise data, analytics and artificial intelligence strategy at Children's National.