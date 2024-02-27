Ascension hospital names president

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.) has selected Barbara Martin, BSN, RN, as its next president.

Ms. Martin joins Ascension Illinois from Community First Medical Center in Chicago, where she most recently served as an independent contractor in the chief administrative officer and CEO positions. Previously, she led West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., as president and CEO, according to a Feb. 27 news release shared with Becker's.

Her new role is effective March 11.

Ascension is based in St. Louis.