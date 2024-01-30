Florida hospital names COO

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., has named Heather Havericak chief operating officer. 

Ms. Havericak joins the hospital from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, where she spent the past 17 years of her career, according to a Jan. 30 news release. Most recently, she served as CEO of the health system's flagship facility, Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Health Medical Center, which includes Salah Foundation Children's Hospital. 

Delray Medical Center is a member of the Palm Beach (Fla.) Health Network, a six-hospital system.

