Cleveland Clinic taps chief of staff for Florida market

Sarah Vogler, MD, was appointed chief of staff for Cleveland Clinic's Florida market.

Dr. Vogler began the permanent role on June 19 after serving in it on an interim basis, according to a health system news release.

She oversees the Office of Professional Staff Affairs in Florida and has responsibility for overall clinical performance across the market, which includes five hospitals, according to the release.

Dr. Vogler initially joined Cleveland Clinic's Florida market in 2021 as associate chief of staff and regional director of colorectal pelvic floor care.