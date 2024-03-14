Atlantic Health names chief nurse of 464-bed hospital

Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J., has selected Heather Veltre, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Veltre will oversee nursing strategy, practice, research and more as the 464-bed hospital moves into a multiphase transformation of its clinical areas.

She joins the hospital from Hackensack Meridian's Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J., where she served as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

Her appointment to the role is effective immediately.