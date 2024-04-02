Kaiser hospital taps chief nurse

Christina Geis, RN, was named chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente's Antioch (Calif.) Medical Center.

Ms. Geis first joined Antioch Medical Center as an assistant nurse manager in 2009. A year later, she became a service unit manager for The Permanente Medical Group. Since then, she's held progressively higher leadership roles within the medical group, most recently serving as associate chief administrative officer.

"Tina brings with her an impressive 22 years of experience in nursing, with a focus on nursing and clinical leadership over the last 15 years," Toby March, DNP, MSN, regional chief nursing executive and vice president of clinical integration at Kaiser Permanente, Northern California, wrote in an April 2 LinkedIn post. "Her career at Kaiser Permanente is a testament to her leadership capabilities and her dedication to high quality healthcare."