New York critical access hospital names CFO

Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y., has appointed Tracy Frank CFO.

Ms. Frank previously served as director of finance and accounting for Dairy Farmers of America and held leadership roles in regional health systems in the Syracuse and Utica, N.Y., markets.

Community Memorial is a 25-bed critical access hospital that serves as a safety net for residents of central New York. It has almost 400 employees and is a significant economic force in Madison County, according to its website.

"Tracy's expertise and leadership will keep CMH on the path to financial success, "Jeff Coakley, President and CEO, said in a Jan. 25 news release.