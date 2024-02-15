Yale New Haven Hospital names president

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has named Katherine Heilpern, MD, president of its 1,541-bed flagship hospital.

Dr. Heilpern, an emergency medicine physician, will take the reins at Yale New Haven Hospital on March 11, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She has extensive experience in academic medicine, previously holding leadership positions at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine and Emory Healthcare, and, most recently, at NewYork-Presbyterian.

At the New York City-based system, Dr. Heilpern spearheaded the Weill Cornell division during the height of COVID-19 and led development teams for the David H. Koch Ambulatory Care Center and the Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns. Her most recent title was chief of the office of provider professionalism and support, per her LinkedIn profile.