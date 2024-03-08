Baptist Health taps former Integris exec as chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health has named Brandi Stewart, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of two hospitals.

Ms. Stewart will serve as CNO of Baptist Health-Fort Smith (Ark.) and Baptist Health-Van Buren (Ark.), according to a March 7 news release.

She has spent 25 years in nursing and joins the system from Integris Health Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon, Okla., where she served as vice president and CNO.

Baptist Health is the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Arkansas and operates 11 hospitals.