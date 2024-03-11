Erlanger restructures leadership

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System has a new leadership structure following its transition into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization.

In July 2023, Erlanger officially became a private 501(c)(3), and the new structure is "better aligned with other similar nonprofit organizations," the health system said in a March 11 news release.

The changes include the retirement of a longtime leader, Gregg Gentry, chief of staff to the president and CEO and chief administrative officer for Erlanger.

Tyler Winks, who previously held the interim COO position, is transitioning into the permanent role of executive vice president and COO, according to Erlanger. Wendy Fournet, former chief human resources officer, will become executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, previously senior vice president and chief nurse executive, will become executive vice president and chief nursing officer, "showcasing her ongoing commitment to advancing Erlanger's healthcare initiatives," the health system said.

Additionally, while most of Erlanger's current chiefs will remain in their roles, the health system also added its first chief growth officer, a role filled by Mark Stafne.