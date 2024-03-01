Sutter names CEO of 403-bed California hospital

Sutter Healthcare has named Tracy Roman as CEO of its Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.

Ms. Roman most recently served as CFO of the hospital, as well as Sutter Memorial Hospital Los Banos (Calif.) and Sutter Tracy (Calif.) Community Hospital.

Ms. Roman assumed the CEO role in January, according to her LinkedIn. Sutter did not specify successors for her role as CFO of the three hospitals.

She joined Sacramento-based Sutter Health in 2019 after five years as COO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Sutter Memorial Medical Center has 403 total staffed beds, according to the American Hospital Directory.