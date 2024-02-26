Keck Medicine of USC taps finance leader

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has appointed Mika Taylor chief of financial planning and analysis for the health system.

In this role, Ms. Taylor will serve as the system's primary financial planning lead, overseeing budgeting, data management, reporting and financial analytics and modeling in a shared-services arrangement with several hospitals and clinical practices, a spokesperson for the system said in a Feb. 26 email shared with Becker's.

Ms. Taylor will also establish and operate financial planning, analysis and reporting services to support the health system's strategic growth.

Over the last 18 years, she served in a variety of roles at Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health, including vice president of finance and Optum performance as well as executive finance director.