WVU Medicine names revenue cycle VP

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named Beth Carlson vice president of revenue cycle.

Ms. Carlson joined the health system in 2020 as the senior enterprise director of revenue cycle integration, according to a May 3 WVU Medicine news release. In her new role, she will oversee hospital registration, financial clearance, customer service, hospital and professional billing, utilization review and revenue integrity.

Prior to joining WVU Medicine, she served as a senior revenue management consultant for Guidehouse, according to her LinkedIn page. She also previously served as a performance assurance manager for Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

"Beth’s contribution during the past four years has been instrumental in enabling us to shift our focus to optimization," WVU Medicine CFO Nick Barcellona said in the release. "I look forward to working closely with her in this new role."





