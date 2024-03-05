Dartmouth hospital names interim CEO

Dartmouth Health's New London (N.H.) Hospital has tapped Lauren Geddes Wirth, MD, to serve as interim president and CEO.

Dr. Geddes Wirth currently serves as the hospital's chief medical officer and will continue to do so as she temporarily takes the helm, according to a March 5 news release shared with Becker's. She joined the hospital in September from the Boston-based Mass General Brigham system.



She will succeed Tom Manion — who recently accepted a new role as COO of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. — effective April 3.