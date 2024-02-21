Dartmouth shifts hospital CEO to COO role

Tom Manion is wrapping up his time as president and CEO of New London (N.H.) Hospital.

The hospital's parent company, Dartmouth Health, has transferred Mr. Manion to the chief operating officer position at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Mr. Manion succeeds Jeff O'Brien, who retired as Dartmouth Hitchcock's COO in October, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the health system.

"Under [Mr. Manion's] guidance, NLH achieved significant milestones and accomplishments including executing a multi-million-dollar financial turnaround plan, and spearheading outstanding employee retention efforts and improving employee engagement," Patrick Jordan III, COO of Dartmouth Health, said in the news release.

"After an extensive national search, we believe he is the right person at the right time for Dartmouth Health's academic medical center," he added.

Mr. Manion will assume his new role April 8, and New London Hospital will appoint an interim president and begin its search for a successor.