Kathleen Charbonnier, MSN, RN, has been named as the new chief nursing executive for Boston-based Mass Eye and Ear, a specialty hospital that is part of Mass General Brigham, the system announced in a Feb. 16 release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Charbonnier has been serving in the role in an interim capacity since June 2023. She joined the hospital in 2015.

She now will assume the role in a permanent capacity.