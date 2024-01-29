Advocate appoints chief people and culture officer

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health has tapped Nakesha Lopez to become the system's chief people and culture officer.

Ms. Lopez has been with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White since 2014. Most recently, she served as the system's chief human resources officer, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

In this new capacity, Ms. Lopez will combine her knowledge of the health system's human resources department with overall organization strategy to align workplace culture and health system goals.

Her role will take effect March 18.