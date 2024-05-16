Cleveland Clinic names new CIO

Cleveland Clinic has named Sarah Hatchett as its new senior vice president and CIO.

Ms. Hatchett previously served as Cleveland Clinic's interim CIO since August 2023. In this role, she managed Cleveland Clinic's enterprise applications and growth portfolio, overseeing IT integration at hospitals like Mercy, Martin Health and Indian River.

She also spearheaded the electronic health records transformation program, according to a May 16 news release Cleveland Clinic shared with Becker's.

Prior to Cleveland Clinic, Ms. Hatchett held IT and leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and Epic.