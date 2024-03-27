Bryn Mawr Hospital names 1st endowed vice president

Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital has established its first endowed vice presidency, naming Fiona Felton, DNP, RN, the inaugural Claire Baldwin endowed vice president of patient care services.

The role honors Claire Baldwin, MSN, RN, who worked at Bryn Mawr Hospital from 1984 to 2012. She served in various roles throughout her tenure, from instructing in the nursing school to assuming the title of vice president of administration/nursing, which eventually evolved into Dr. Felton's current position.

"Throughout her career, Claire emphasized professional nursing practices and always sought to advance progressive change, including taking the lead on Bryn Mawr Hospital's orthopedic expansion and initiating its neurointerventional and bariatric services," hospital President John Schwarz said in a March 26 news release. "She connected with people, listened and exuded respect for all patients, staff and visitors. Claire is the ideal choice."

Dr. Felton has been responsible for nursing operations at the 284-bed hospital since 2020. She joined its parent company, Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, in 2009 as an administrative fellow. In addition to making history as the first endowed vice president at Bryn Mawr, Dr. Felton holds the first endowed nursing role in Main Line Health's enterprise.

The endowed position is funded by Elia Durr Buck, who with her husband, Jim, also established a chair at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to research and treat bone marrow failure. Ms. Buck died in 2022.