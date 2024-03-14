Broward Health names 2 executives

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has added two leaders to its executive ranks, according to a March 13 news release shared with Becker's.

Jeffrey Aber is Broward Health's new vice president of strategic planning and will be responsible for developing and assessing its strategic plan. He joined the system March 11 from the University of Miami Health System, where he previously served as associate vice president of strategic planning.

The system has also recruited Jenna Merlucci to serve as its vice president of heart and vascular services. She also joined the system March 11, hailing from Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., where she held various director-level roles at its Cardiac and Vascular Institute.