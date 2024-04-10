PeaceHealth names CMO of Oregon network

PeaceHealth has named Kim Ruscher, MD, chief medical officer of its Oregon network, the Vancouver, Wash.-based system announced April 9.

Dr. Ruscher stepped into the role April 1. Previously, she had been serving in the role on an interim basis after Jim McGovern, MD, was named chief hospital executive for PeaceHealth Oregon.

As CMO, Dr. Ruscher will lead quality, safety, medical staff and utilization management for the system's hospitals in Springfield, Cottage Grove and Florence. She joined the health system in 2013 as a pediatric surgeon and has served in numerous leadership roles since.

Through her leadership, Dr. Ruscher has focused on revising clinic workflows, fostering better workload distribution for surgeons and led outreach programs to expand access to care.

PeaceHealth has more than nine medical centers throughout the Northwest and more than 160 clinics.