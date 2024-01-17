California system taps president, market leader

Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center has selected Gurvinder Kaur, MD, as its next president and market leader.

Dr. Kaur joins the system from Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Central Valley Network, where she most recently served as chief medical officer and the network's vice president, according to a Jan. 16 news release. Her previous organization operated more than 60 sites in five counties around Saint Agnes Medical Center, including Fresno County.

Saint Agnes Medical Center — which consists of a 436-bed hospital and three urgent care centers — is a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.