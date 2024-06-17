HCA Florida hospital names VP of operations

Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Lori Merritt vice president of operations.

Ms. Merrit previously spent more than 15 years at Tallahassee-based HCA Florida Capital Hospital, according to a LinkedIn post from the hospital. She most recently served as the assistant administrator for the hospital.

During her tenure at Capital Hospital, she oversaw construction of the inpatient rehabilitation center, parking expansions, construction projects for two ORs, and a sterile process department renovation project, according to the post.