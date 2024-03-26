Broward Health adds new C-suite leader

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has selected Melida Akiti to serve as its new corporate transformation executive.

Ms. Akiti previously served as vice president and chief community officer for Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, according to a March 26 news release shared with Becker's. She also has experience as the vice president and chief administrator of Jackson Health System, based in Miami.

In her new role, effective today, Ms. Akiti will "serve as a high-level orchestrator of strategic planning and partnerships for Broward HealthPoint, ACO/Population Health, Weston Urgent Care, and other areas," the news release said.