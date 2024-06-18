Dignity taps market president

Christina (Tina) Johnson, MD, was named president of Dignity Health's Sacramento market in California.

Dr. Johnson, who previously served as president and CEO of Dignity's Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, now oversees hospitals including Mercy General, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Woodland Memorial Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Mercy Hospital of Folsom, according to an April health system news release.

Before joining Dignity, Dr. Johnson served as CEO of Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital and COO and chief medical officer of Wheat Ridge, Colo.-based Lutheran Medical Center, according to the release.

Dignity is based in San Francisco and part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.